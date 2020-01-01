 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Royal Haze Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Royal Haze Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Royal Haze Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Royal Haze Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Royal Haze

Royal Haze

Royal Haze (or Royale Haze) by Dinafem Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred from Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics. Taking after her Haze parent, this sativa inherits a spicy citrus flavor and buzzing, energetic effects that keep you alert and productive throughout the day. Outdoor growers will appreciate her flexibility and resilience even when the temperature drops, although her 10-11 week flowering cycle demands a bit of patience.

An autoflowering rendition of Royal Haze was bred by Royal Queen Seeds, who mixed Amnesia Haze, Skunk, and a ruderalis strain. Its effects are similarly energizing and cerebral.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.