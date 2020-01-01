Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Select CO2 offers a moderate level of THC housed in our revolutionary cartridge design—creating a vape experience that’s known for being portable, powerful and pleasurable. Contains 60-75% THC Our cannabis extracts are made with supercritical (high pressure) CO2. No separation, no reintroduction, just pure virgin CO2 oil with naturally present native terpenes for a full-bodied, true cannabis flavor.
Be the first to review this product.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.