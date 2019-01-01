Select CO2 Cartridge - Indica
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Select CO2 offers a moderate level of THC housed in our revolutionary cartridge design—creating a vape experience that’s known for being portable, powerful and pleasurable. Contains 60-75% THC Our cannabis extracts are made with supercritical (high pressure) CO2 No separation, no reintroduction, just pure virgin CO2 oil with naturally present native terpenes for a full-bodied, true cannabis flavor
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.