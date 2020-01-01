Lemon Grenade Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
· Easily applied to a hot nail & vaporized with a glass rig, or dripped onto a joint or bowl of flower for an extra kick of flavor and potency · Ready-to-dap with activated cannabis oil and strain-specific cannabis terpenes Select Dabbables tests between 80% to 95% THC.
Blue Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and NYC Diesel. This strain, sometimes known as Blue City Diesel, produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, this plant may provide just the relaxation you need.
