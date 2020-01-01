Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
America's #1 selling cannabis oil. The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.