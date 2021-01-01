 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Select Elite 1g Platinum OG - Indica
Indica

Select Elite 1g Platinum OG - Indica

by Select Oil

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards' Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon's Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.

About this strain

Platinum OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

