Select Elite .5g Grape Ape - Indica
by Select Oil
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Pot of Gold comes from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen and won 2nd prize at the 2003 Cannabis Cup. Its seeds produce massive yields of very sticky buds that are hard to break up by hand. It has a refined sweet, fruity hashish taste and an extremely potent physical effect.
