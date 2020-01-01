Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Granddaddy Purple crossed with Mr. Nice. This strain captures the purple color of GDP and the smell and taste of Mr. Nice. A very powerful indica that has a high probability of fuzzy couch-lock.
Be the first to review this product.