Everything’s bigger in Texas, and if you talk to devotees of this Lone Star State strain, they’ll tell you that the marijuana is better, too. Shoreline is a strain of legend. Supposedly first appearing in the early 1980s, it is known as a true “old school skunk.” Fittingly, its name is rumored to come from the state’s Shoreline amphitheater after the strain made a successful debut there during a Grateful Dead concert. Its super strong skunky smell may border on unappetizing, but its large, hairy buds make up for it with equally potent effects. Sativa-dominant, this strain will free your mind and may verge into the psychedelic for some. A clone-only plant, true connoisseurs wonder if the original can still be found. In an effort to continue its lineage, Shoreline has been crossed with many other strains. If it’s found outside of its Texas homeland, a mix is probably what you’re getting.