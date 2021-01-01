 Loading…

Sativa

Select Elite 1g Sonoma Coma - Sativa

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite 1g Sonoma Coma - Sativa

About this product

America's #1 selling cannabis oil. The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards' Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon's Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.

About this strain

Sonoma Coma

Sonoma Coma
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Sonoma Coma sprouted in Sonoma County, California and presents itself with tight, electric green buds which produce a thick coat of trichomes that sparkle in the sunlight. Contrary to what the name implies, Sonoma Coma is actually an energetic, uplifting sativa. The genetics remain a closely guarded recipe but are impressive enough to claim the prize for 1st Place Sativa at the 2012 High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. A complex mixture of sweet tropical fruits and spiced, woody undertones combine to give Sonoma Coma its distinct aroma. The flavor maintains the aroma’s complex characteristics but provides a smooth mellow finish. True to its sativa heritage, Sonoma Coma produces an energetic invasion of heady effects that produce bursts of creativity and euphoria. This strain is also known to induce a case of the munchies, so it makes a great remedy to a diminished appetite.

