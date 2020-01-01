Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Be the first to review this product.
Space Dawg’s sticky buds are known for their delicious flavor and potent indica punch that will have pain (and maybe mental focus) gone in no time. THC levels in this strain have tested at 18-19%, so it might take users on a trip that’s better reserved for night time. TGA Subcool Seeds created this strain by breeding Super Snow Dog with Space Queen. These plants are resilient growers and usually flower within 8 weeks. Space Dawg has a strong skunky smell that is toned down with grapey bubble gum notes. The flavor is just like fruit candy with the right amount of lemony sourness.