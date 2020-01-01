 Loading…

Sativa

Select Elite 1g Tangerine Sunrise - Sativa

by Select Oil

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards' Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon's Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.

About this strain

Tangerine Sunrise

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Tangerine Sunrise is easily Colorado Seed Inc.’s most popular strain. It was listed as one of The Ten Best Marijuana Strains of 2014 in the Westerword and has only grown more popular since. With an outstanding aroma that has been described as freshly squeezed orange juice with just a touch of Haze muskiness, Tangerine Sunrise shines even before combustion. Its effects are kind to the body and light on the mind, eliciting a clearheaded mental buzz with positive euphoria. This all-day flower is deep green with red, rusty pistils. Its genetic lineage is Hawaiian Sunrise crossed with Tangenesia (Ghiesel Amnesia Haze x Tangerine Haze). 

