Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Tangerine Sunrise is easily Colorado Seed Inc.’s most popular strain. It was listed as one of The Ten Best Marijuana Strains of 2014 in the Westerword and has only grown more popular since. With an outstanding aroma that has been described as freshly squeezed orange juice with just a touch of Haze muskiness, Tangerine Sunrise shines even before combustion. Its effects are kind to the body and light on the mind, eliciting a clearheaded mental buzz with positive euphoria. This all-day flower is deep green with red, rusty pistils. Its genetic lineage is Hawaiian Sunrise crossed with Tangenesia (Ghiesel Amnesia Haze x Tangerine Haze).
Be the first to review this product.