  Home
  Shop
  Vaping
  Vape pens
  Select Elite 1g White Dragon - Indica
Indica

Select Elite 1g White Dragon - Indica

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Vaping Vape Pens Select Elite 1g White Dragon - Indica
Select Oil Vaping Vape Pens Select Elite 1g White Dragon - Indica

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards' Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon's Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.

About this strain

White Dragon

White Dragon

White Dragon is a pure indica strain bred by Eva Seeds through crossing Northern Lights and an Afghani indica. The result is a strain so potent, White Dragon won Spannabis’ category for most resinous variety in 2012. Woody, earthy, and spicy notes give White Dragon a subtle aroma commonly found in the Kush family. An immediate wave of sedating relaxation and calming lethargy overcome the consumer, crushing sleeplessness, pain, and other severe symptoms. White Dragon buds finish flowering in 45 to 50 days indoors, or early October outdoors, and growers will be pleased to find heavy yields of THC-rich flowers waiting for them at harvest.

