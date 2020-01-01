Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
White Dragon is a pure indica strain bred by Eva Seeds through crossing Northern Lights and an Afghani indica. The result is a strain so potent, White Dragon won Spannabis’ category for most resinous variety in 2012. Woody, earthy, and spicy notes give White Dragon a subtle aroma commonly found in the Kush family. An immediate wave of sedating relaxation and calming lethargy overcome the consumer, crushing sleeplessness, pain, and other severe symptoms. White Dragon buds finish flowering in 45 to 50 days indoors, or early October outdoors, and growers will be pleased to find heavy yields of THC-rich flowers waiting for them at harvest.
Be the first to review this product.