  Select Elite - 1g XXX 420 - Indica

by Select Oil

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

About this strain

XXX 420 from Ontario, Canada is an indica cross between Sweet Tooth #3 and Chemo. One of the frontrunners of the 2004 Cannabis Cup, XXX 420 is a reputable and hard-hitting indica with relaxing and euphoric effects. This strain is popular among growers who wait 45 to 50 days for XXX 420 to flower before harvesting.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.