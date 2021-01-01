Select Elite .5g Chronic - Indica
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
About this brand
Select Oil
About this strain
Chronic
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Chronic is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Skunk and AK-47. This balanced strain produces energizing and uplifting effects. Chronic features a flavor profile of sweet honey, flower, and spice. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression. Growers say this strain can be grown outdoors but should be somewhat sheltered for protection. Chronic has a flowering time of 63 days
