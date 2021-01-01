Select Elite .5g Grape Ape - Indica
by Select Oil
1 piece
$25.00
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Hammerhead is a pungent indica-dominant strain that develops dense, trichome-coated buds with a small boost of CBD. These physical attributes speak to the strain’s White Rhino and Medicine Man genetics, which also lend Hammerhead effects of sleep-inducing, full-body relaxation. Its buds are dense and deep green with a showing of light amber hairs. Hammerhead exhibits notes of fruit, honey, and pungent dankness, making it as appetizing as it is effective.
