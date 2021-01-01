Select Elite .5g Incredible Hulk - Sativa
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
About this brand
Select Oil
About this strain
Incredible Hulk
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Incredible Hulk is a sativa strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.
