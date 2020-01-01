Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
A cross of OG18 and White Nightmare, Nightmare OG was bred by Sin City Seeds to celebrate OG18, one of their favorite strains from DNA Genetics. The result is a strain with blueberry and lemon notes mixed among a piney OG. The powerful high may be sedative, so if you’re looking for a new couch-locking OG cultivar, give Nightmare OG a try.