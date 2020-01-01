Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Be the first to review this product.
Panama Red is best described as an old-school cannabis classic. Originating from Panama, this pure sativa rose to stardom in the late 1960’s thanks to its speedy and intense effects, bordering on psychedelic. As cannabis cultivation matured, Panama Red, which has a lengthy flowering time of at least 11 weeks, was left behind for faster growing strains and increased profits. However, those who fondly recall days of its prominence love its smooth medicating experience and loftily contemplate its revival. If you can get your hands on this sentimental throwback, do not hesitate to groove down memory lane and enjoy the ride.