Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
A predominantly indica variety, Super Skunk takes its robust flowers from its parent strain Skunk #1. By backcrossing the legendary Skunk with Afghani genetics, Sensi Seeds created a strain with dense, thick buds that are known to be extremely pungent with a surprisingly sweet taste. This strain produces a bold relaxing effect over the body and is a great answer for increased stress and body pains.