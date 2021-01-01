Select Elite .5g Grape Ape - Indica
by Select Oil
1 piece
$25.00
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Tropicana Cookies is a sativa marijuana strain that provides a cereberal and focused high. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is an infusion of citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
