 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Select Elite Flavors

Select Elite Flavors

by Select Oil

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite Flavors

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

Select ELITE elevates your cannabis enjoyment to a higher level with luxuriant terpene-infused oil. This top shelf cartridge packs a powerful punch with our highest concentration of activated THC. · Constantly creating a variety of flavor & effect options · Generation 9 cartridge technology · Activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest cannabinoid retention possible · Testing at 80%-95% THC Available in watermelon, dragonfruit, mango, green apple, chocolate raspberry, peppermint, and more.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

GreatScott2115

I recently tried Peach and Root Beer. As far as flavor, both were good but Peach resembles actual peach more than Root Beer resembles actual Root Beer in my opinion. My tolerance is pretty high but both of these were powerful. I was functioning well after a couple 4- second pulls of the Peach cartridge... until I laid down to watch tv and then I was out. No doubt in my mind that this leans heavily towards the indica side. Root Beer seems more sativa dominate to me. Bravo, Select Elite, you are quickly becoming my favorite cartridge due the number of strains that you offer and of course the quality. Keep it up!

from Select Oilon April 18th, 2019

Thanks for sharing your experience with us, GreatScott2115! Our Elite Flavors pack a powerful punch for sure, paired with some awesome flavors like the ones you purchased. These flavors are pretty spot on, so we are glad you enjoyed them. We hope you get your hands on more Elite Flavors soon!

Lucky1326

Select Elite Flavors is absolutely amazing!! I love unicorn piss the flavor is amazing!!

from Select Oilon April 18th, 2019

Glad to hear we hit the mark with that flavor! We hope you get to try more Elite Flavors soon.

Katj18

Delicious flavors with an excellent high. Tried most of the flavors, Peach is the best!

from Select Oilon March 21st, 2019

Thank you for reaching out and letting us know how we are doing! Glad to hear our Elite Flavors get your stamp of approval.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.