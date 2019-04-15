GreatScott2115 on April 15th, 2019

I recently tried Peach and Root Beer. As far as flavor, both were good but Peach resembles actual peach more than Root Beer resembles actual Root Beer in my opinion. My tolerance is pretty high but both of these were powerful. I was functioning well after a couple 4- second pulls of the Peach cartridge... until I laid down to watch tv and then I was out. No doubt in my mind that this leans heavily towards the indica side. Root Beer seems more sativa dominate to me. Bravo, Select Elite, you are quickly becoming my favorite cartridge due the number of strains that you offer and of course the quality. Keep it up!