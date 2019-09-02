Oralabora on September 2nd, 2019

These gummies are amazing. This was the first time that I tried this brand of gummies and it went waay beyond my expectations. I have Lupus and my pain was extremely high but recently my pain hit a whole new level. I didn't want to smoke all day so I decided to try Select Elite gummies and WOW did this help. For me one gummy was very strong. At first I was a little overwhelmed because my mind was lazer focused but my body was like marshmallow. I remember laying in bed thinking "sooo this is what couchlock is"😂 My pain was completely gone and the one gummy lasted for hours. My mind was soo sharp. Using my phone (because I still couldn't move to get my laptop five feet away) I was able to rewrite two of my short stories and they are amazing. If I win an award for my short stories I will thank Select Elite for my massive success. When I finally finished writing I went to sleep and I woke up feeling amazing. This was the first time I felt so good in a long time. I would recommend this product to almost everyone. If you are new to edibles start with half a gummy first then wait an hour before eating more because it might knock you off your feet. This is a great brand and I look forward to buying more.