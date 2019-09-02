 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Select Elite Gummies – Mango (Hybrid)

Select Elite Gummies – Mango (Hybrid)

by Select Oil

About this product

Each of our Select Elite Gummies are infused with 5mg/10mg of THC and strain specific terpenes to provide the Select experience you crave – morning, noon, or night. · 5mg/10mg of THC per gummy (state specific) · Great mango taste · All natural ingredients to create a delightful experience with real fruit flavors

Oralabora

These gummies are amazing. This was the first time that I tried this brand of gummies and it went waay beyond my expectations. I have Lupus and my pain was extremely high but recently my pain hit a whole new level. I didn't want to smoke all day so I decided to try Select Elite gummies and WOW did this help. For me one gummy was very strong. At first I was a little overwhelmed because my mind was lazer focused but my body was like marshmallow. I remember laying in bed thinking "sooo this is what couchlock is"😂 My pain was completely gone and the one gummy lasted for hours. My mind was soo sharp. Using my phone (because I still couldn't move to get my laptop five feet away) I was able to rewrite two of my short stories and they are amazing. If I win an award for my short stories I will thank Select Elite for my massive success. When I finally finished writing I went to sleep and I woke up feeling amazing. This was the first time I felt so good in a long time. I would recommend this product to almost everyone. If you are new to edibles start with half a gummy first then wait an hour before eating more because it might knock you off your feet. This is a great brand and I look forward to buying more.

September 18th, 2019

We appreciate you taking the time to write to us about how much the gummies have helped you! We love to hear that you were able to rewrite your short stories. Here's to your pain-free success! Cheers!

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.