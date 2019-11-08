 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Select Elite Gummies – Strawberry (Sativa)

Select Elite Gummies – Strawberry (Sativa)

by Select Oil

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Select Oil Edibles Candy Select Elite Gummies – Strawberry (Sativa)

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

Each of our Select Elite Gummies are infused with 5mg/10mg of THC and strain specific terpenes to provide the Select experience you crave – morning, noon, or night. · 5mg/10mg of THC per gummy (state specific) · Great strawberry taste · All natural ingredients to create a delightful experience with real fruit flavors

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Jensmom

I love these! They are perfect for daytime. Even tho these are only 10mg I find these to be more potent than other gummies I've tried from other brands that have 25mg per piece. They have a nice chewy texture & don't have that strong aftertaste. They make me feel awake, motivated, focused, happy. Not much of head buzz which is good if you are at work or have lots to do. These are perfect for busy days

from Select Oilon November 12th, 2019

Thank you for sharing your experience! We're happy that you have enjoyed them as much as we do!

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.