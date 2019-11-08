Jensmom
on November 8th, 2019
I love these! They are perfect for daytime. Even tho these are only 10mg I find these to be more potent than other gummies I've tried from other brands that have 25mg per piece. They have a nice chewy texture & don't have that strong aftertaste. They make me feel awake, motivated, focused, happy. Not much of head buzz which is good if you are at work or have lots to do. These are perfect for busy days
from Select Oilon November 12th, 2019
Thank you for sharing your experience! We're happy that you have enjoyed them as much as we do!