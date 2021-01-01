Select Elite Live 1g Candyland - Sativa
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects. Now that’s better.
About this brand
Select Oil
About this strain
Candyland
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Candyland is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.