  5. Select Elite Live .5g Citradelic Sunset - Hybrid
Hybrid

by Select Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our new Select Elite Live oil combines high quality THC oil and live resin HTE (high-terpene extract) derived from fresh frozen flower, capturing more essence of the living plant and a higher terpene content. The combination results in an even more diverse array of compounds providing potency, enhanced flavor and strain-specific effects. This Hybrid, Citradelic Sunset oil, is offered with a 75% or 80% concentration in a 0.5g vape cartridge. Inhalation is a fast-acting method of administration, with a typical onset of effect within 90 seconds. Vaporization delivers cannabinoids in a manner that can be easily titrated to the desired result. The average dose for this product is 5mg, two times per day. Cost is based on average dosing for this product 30-day supply is $39, 50-day supply is $65, and a 70-day supply is $91. Patients must consult a certified physician to obtain the dose that works best based on their medical condition. 30, 50, 70-day supply cost is based on average doses and may not apply to all patients. ----------- For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states). Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355

About this strain

Citradelic Sunset

Citradelic Sunset

Crossing Ghost Train Haze and Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics’ Citradelic Sunset has attractive lime-green buds scattered with purple hues. Ranging from sour orange and lime to a sweeter profile, this strain will make your mouth water. 

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.  ------------ For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states) Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355 Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355