Select Elite Live 1g Las Vegas Triangle Kush - Indica Hybrid
by Select OilWrite a review
About this product
Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects. Now that’s better.
About this brand
About this strain
Las Vegas Triangle Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. This strain has many aliases, including Las Vegas Triangle, LV Triangle Kush and LVTK. Whatever you decide to call it, you should know that this strain is extremely potent. Smoking Las Vegas Triangle Kush will produce effects that are euphoric - in other words, this strain is going to make you feel good. Due to its potency, this strain has a tendancy to create a couch lock effect, but you won't feel totally sedated. It will keep your mind sharp enough to focus and your body relaxed enough to sit back and chill. If you're looking for the perfect strain for an evening of TV on the sofa, look no further. Las Vegas Triangle Kush features citrus aromas and spicy flavors.
