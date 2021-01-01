 Loading…

Hybrid

Select Elite Live 1g Las Vegas Triangle Kush - Indica Hybrid

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite Live 1g Las Vegas Triangle Kush - Indica Hybrid

About this product

Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects. Now that’s better.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.  ------------ For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states) Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355 Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355

About this strain

Las Vegas Triangle Kush

Las Vegas Triangle Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. This strain has many aliases, including Las Vegas Triangle, LV Triangle Kush and LVTK. Whatever you decide to call it, you should know that this strain is extremely potent. Smoking Las Vegas Triangle Kush will produce effects that are euphoric - in other words, this strain is going to make you feel good. Due to its potency, this strain has a tendancy to create a couch lock effect, but you won't feel totally sedated. It will keep your mind sharp enough to focus and your body relaxed enough to sit back and chill. If you're looking for the perfect strain for an evening of TV on the sofa, look no further. Las Vegas Triangle Kush features citrus aromas and spicy flavors.

