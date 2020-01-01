Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The ease of oil the feeling of flower. Introducing Select Elite Live Oil. Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
Be the first to review this product.