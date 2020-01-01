Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Also at 1 other store nearby
We took America’s #1 selling oil and made it better. Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly-harvested, live terpenes. The combination results in a high-quality, high-potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavors and effects – so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
Be the first to review this product.
Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.