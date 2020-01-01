 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Select Elite Live .5g Jenny Kush - Hybrid

Select Elite Live .5g Jenny Kush - Hybrid

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite Live .5g Jenny Kush - Hybrid
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite Live .5g Jenny Kush - Hybrid

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The ease of oil the feeling of flower. Introducing Select Elite Live Oil. Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jenny Kush

Jenny Kush

Jenny Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain named in memory of Jenny Monson, a cannabis activist who passed away in 2013. The strain was originally bred by Rare Dankness Seeds with all proceeds going toward the Jenny Kush Foundation, a charity established to help support her children. This hybrid introduces herself with a sweet earthy aroma cut with the sharp zesty sweetness of citrus and lemon. Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2 are believed to have parented Jenny Kush, giving this strain a balance of sativa and indica effects. Providing soothing relaxation with an uplifting burst, Jenny Kush is suitable for use any time of the day.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.