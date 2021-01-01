 Loading…

Select Fresh .3g Blueberry Cookies - Hybrid

About this product

Combining botanical terpenes and premium oil, Select Fresh delivers bold, mouth-watering flavors and high-quality experience every time. Our premium, high quality distillate oil is expertly paired with flavorful botanical terpenes. Sold separately - the sleek, rechargeable Go battery pairs perfectly with Fresh interchangeable .3g cartridges.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards' Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon's Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.

About this strain

Blueberry Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

