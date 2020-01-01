About this product

Select Nano is a new kind of edible that offers a new kind of high. Using nano emulsification technology, Select Nano works more quickly and delivers a more consistent, mellow high. Making night ending highs a thing of the past. Select Nano is a new kind of edible that offers a new kind of high. Using nano emulsification technology, Select Nano works more quickly and delivers a more consistent, mellow high. What is Nano-emulsification? A technology that creates tiny-water soluble cannabinoids from cannabis oil. How does Nano work? Cannabinoids are encapsulated in a water-soluble surface layer, allowing cannabinoids to absorb directly into the bloodstream. This allows for increased absorption and bioavailability, which speeds up onset of effect. Nano edibles vs. Traditional Edibles Nano edibles absorb directly into the bloodstream, providing ∆9-THC and an experience more similar to vaping. Traditional edibles are processed by the liver, creating 11-hydroxy-THC and increasing psychoactive effect.