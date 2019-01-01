Select Oil 1:1 Drops - Peppermint
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Select 1:1 Drops combine equal parts THC and CBD—the result is a fast acting, pleasant blend that highlights each cannabinoid’s unique qualities and creates a comfortable experience known as the “entourage effect.” Enjoy the effects of THC & CBD without vaping or smoking Formulated for rapid absorption, especially when applied directly under the tongue Precise balance of cannabinoids, natural essences and fractionated coconut oil (MCT) The purest extract available, enriched with highly refined peppermint, ashwagandha, and rhodiola essential oils—this uplifting blend is formulated to provide the clarifying support you crave.
