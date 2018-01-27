zwgoodell on January 27th, 2018

Where do I start.... I guess from the beginning. I had been for some time trying to find a way to grow up. A lot of stigma around weed culture is immaturity and youth. With that youth you find pipes, bongs, Dabs and a whole other slew of stuff I'm in aware of. Bottom line they ask leave you Stinky, dirty and a mess. SELECT is the future now! No need for any of that before mentioned "Paraphernalia" which is disgusting. Imagine being able to have all you need in your pocket right when you needed it! I can't tell how much as a child I dreamed of a product like this. Not a big smoker or never smoked before? Try SELECTS Social line! No doubt you'll find the sorry you need 21 to 91! Now have you been smoking since you were 13 like me? SELECT Elite testing in at 70 to 90+ will take you back to your youth. I am in no way employed by select they've just been very impactful on my life. Do yourself a favor and try SELECT for yourself and see why they're so far ahead of the rest.