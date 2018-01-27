 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Select Oil Elite Vaporizer Cartridge - Indica

Select Oil Elite Vaporizer Cartridge - Indica

by Select Oil

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Oil Elite Vaporizer Cartridge - Indica

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

Select Elite is our most popular product and is a staple that helped make us who we are. Through proprietary and highly refined distillation techniques, Select Elites deliver an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible. · Constantly sourcing new strains and creating a variety of flavor & effect options · Generation 9 cartridge technology · Activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

zwgoodell

Where do I start.... I guess from the beginning. I had been for some time trying to find a way to grow up. A lot of stigma around weed culture is immaturity and youth. With that youth you find pipes, bongs, Dabs and a whole other slew of stuff I'm in aware of. Bottom line they ask leave you Stinky, dirty and a mess. SELECT is the future now! No need for any of that before mentioned "Paraphernalia" which is disgusting. Imagine being able to have all you need in your pocket right when you needed it! I can't tell how much as a child I dreamed of a product like this. Not a big smoker or never smoked before? Try SELECTS Social line! No doubt you'll find the sorry you need 21 to 91! Now have you been smoking since you were 13 like me? SELECT Elite testing in at 70 to 90+ will take you back to your youth. I am in no way employed by select they've just been very impactful on my life. Do yourself a favor and try SELECT for yourself and see why they're so far ahead of the rest.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.