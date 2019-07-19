gamephreaque777 on July 19th, 2019

Been using Select vaping carts for about 9 months now and I am SO impressed, I don't even know where to start. Flavor, degree of 'highness', ease of use, price, variety of strains available, overall session experience... if there were more that 5 stars to award I would go to the highest number available. I started using vapes to ease the distress smoking flower sometimes causes my lungs, but over the past couple of months, I have been consciously cutting back on bud and hittin' that vape as often as I can. Best story vet... really love the Jillybean carts, and now I saw that you have both parental strains (Orange Velvet & Space Queen), so I am doing my own Jillybean Ancestors.com research. Keep up the good work!