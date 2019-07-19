gamephreaque777
on July 19th, 2019
Been using Select vaping carts for about 9 months now and I am SO impressed, I don't even know where to start. Flavor, degree of 'highness', ease of use, price, variety of strains available, overall session experience... if there were more that 5 stars to award I would go to the highest number available. I started using vapes to ease the distress smoking flower sometimes causes my lungs, but over the past couple of months, I have been consciously cutting back on bud and hittin' that vape as often as I can. Best story vet... really love the Jillybean carts, and now I saw that you have both parental strains (Orange Velvet & Space Queen), so I am doing my own Jillybean Ancestors.com research. Keep up the good work!
from Select Oilon July 22nd, 2019
That's awesome to hear that you have had such a good experience with our cartridges! We definitely strive to make sure our distillate and hardware are top quality for ease of use and great flavor. Thank you for your support and for your feedback about our Jillybean strain. Good to know our production team is doing it right!