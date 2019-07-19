 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Select Oil Elite Vaporizer Cartridge - Sativa

Select Oil Elite Vaporizer Cartridge - Sativa

by Select Oil

About this product

Select Elite is our most popular product and is a staple that helped make us who we are. Through proprietary and highly refined distillation techniques, Select Elites deliver an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible. · Constantly sourcing new strains and creating a variety of flavor & effect options · Generation 9 cartridge technology · Activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible

gamephreaque777

Been using Select vaping carts for about 9 months now and I am SO impressed, I don't even know where to start. Flavor, degree of 'highness', ease of use, price, variety of strains available, overall session experience... if there were more that 5 stars to award I would go to the highest number available. I started using vapes to ease the distress smoking flower sometimes causes my lungs, but over the past couple of months, I have been consciously cutting back on bud and hittin' that vape as often as I can. Best story vet... really love the Jillybean carts, and now I saw that you have both parental strains (Orange Velvet & Space Queen), so I am doing my own Jillybean Ancestors.com research. Keep up the good work!

from Select Oilon July 22nd, 2019

That's awesome to hear that you have had such a good experience with our cartridges! We definitely strive to make sure our distillate and hardware are top quality for ease of use and great flavor. Thank you for your support and for your feedback about our Jillybean strain. Good to know our production team is doing it right!

Rorer714

I've had 2 different strains from this brand. I'm a fan!

from Select Oilon May 31st, 2019

Thanks for your support! We're so happy you enjoyed your cartridges!

Stenseven

Absolutely the best cannabis cartridges out there. I've tried the Strawberry Cough and Lamb's Bread strains of this cartridge and both are fantastic. Excellent flavor, much tastier than other cartridges.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.