Select Squeeze 100mg Strawberry Lemonade – Indica
With Select Squeeze, you can infuse any beverage with THC and flavor enhancements. Featuring Nano-technology, Squeeze delivers a fast 15-30 minute onset time while the water-soluble formula disperses instantly into your favorite beverage. With a gentle squeeze, the pocket-size self-measuring bottle offers a precise serving every time thanks to its 5mg easy-dose reservoir. 1 squeeze and release = 1mL Take it anytime, mix it easily, feel it fast.
