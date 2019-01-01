 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sensi Star Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

by Select Oil

About this strain

Sensi Star

Sensi Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.