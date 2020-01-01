Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Shaman Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
Be the first to review this product.
Shaman is a sativa-dominant strain bred from Purple #1 and Skunk. This stinky, uplifting strain, originally crafted by Dutch Passion, is a welcome complement to patients seeking assistance with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Some also experience moderate psychedelic effects at higher dosages, speaking to the strong heady effects inherent in this stimulating genetic cross.