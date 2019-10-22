Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Strawberry Amnesia Elite Cartridge 0.5g by Select Oil
on October 22nd, 2019
Strawberry amnesia got me off antidepressants. I have tried all kinds of strains and nothing flips the switch like this. It's getting hard to find so that sucks. But it tastes good, chills me out and turns off the tears.
Aww, we're so happy that you found a strain that has helped you so much! If you ever need help finding a strain or more information you can always reach out to our customer support email at support@curacan.com and our support team would be happy to help find what you are looking for. Thanks for sharing!