  5. Strawberry Amnesia Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Strawberry Amnesia Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Amnesia Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Strawberry Amnesia Elite Cartridge 0.5g by Select Oil

1 customer review

Nessataz23

Strawberry amnesia got me off antidepressants. I have tried all kinds of strains and nothing flips the switch like this. It's getting hard to find so that sucks. But it tastes good, chills me out and turns off the tears.

from Select Oilon October 25th, 2019

Aww, we're so happy that you found a strain that has helped you so much! If you ever need help finding a strain or more information you can always reach out to our customer support email at support@curacan.com and our support team would be happy to help find what you are looking for. Thanks for sharing!

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.