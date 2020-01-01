 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Strawberry Amnesia Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Amnesia Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Strawberry Amnesia Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil

Strawberry Amnesia

Strawberry Amnesia

Strawberry Amnesia

A powerful and uplifting flower from Dinafem Seeds, Strawberry Amnesia is a strain made in sativa heaven. Bred from Strawberry Cough and Amnesia, this strain delivers the familiar sweet strawberry and earthy flavors of its parents. Having the typical energizing and euphoric effects of a sativa, Strawberry Amnesia also induces the calming body high from its distant indica relatives. The dark green buds of Strawberry Amnesia are very dense and heavily coated in resin, so this potent sativa should be handled with caution. 

 

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.