Strawberry Diesel Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

About this product

About this strain

Strawberry Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Linalool
  3. Caryophyllene

This cross between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough is a true hybrid. Providing consumers with a well-balanced experience, Strawberry Diesel relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation. If you’re looking for help with insomnia and would like to get things done, Strawberry Diesel may be your perfect match. Great for both daytime and nighttime use, this strain is incredibly versatile. Novice consumers should be cautious with it, however, as it is fast-acting and intense. Great for indoor growing, Strawberry Diesel tends to flower between 9 and 10 weeks. Taking after both of its parents, this strain also features a fruity scent while providing a thick, diesel-like taste.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.