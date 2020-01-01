Strawberry Mango Haze Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Strawberry Mango Haze Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Strawberry Mango Haze
Strawberry Mango Haze is a beautiful synergy of effects that just happen to be dressed in sweet, fruity aromas. This strain achieves deep mental haziness and subtle degree of stimulation by combining Strawberry Cough and Mango Haze. The “Haze” effects are supplementary for folks looking for focus in a mundane task, and this beneficial tunnel vision mixed with the mid-range stimulation make Strawberry Mango Haze a quality all-day strain.