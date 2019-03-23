 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Select Oil THC-A Crystalline Isolate

by Select Oil

Select THC-A Crystalline is a flawless isolate in its cleanest form. Created for a truly unique, powerfully smooth, and completely cerebral experience. THC-A is a raw chemical compound that converts to THC when exposed to excess heat, air, or light.

Byronswoman8

Highly recommended. It's very potent with dab dipped in it.

from Select Oilon April 18th, 2019

There are certainly many uses for our THC-A isolate. Thank you for sharing!

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.