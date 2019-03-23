Byronswoman8
on March 23rd, 2019
Highly recommended. It's very potent with dab dipped in it.
from Select Oilon April 18th, 2019
There are certainly many uses for our THC-A isolate. Thank you for sharing!
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Select THC-A Crystalline is a flawless isolate in its cleanest form. Created for a truly unique, powerfully smooth, and completely cerebral experience. THC-A is a raw chemical compound that converts to THC when exposed to excess heat, air, or light.
