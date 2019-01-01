The Cough Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g
About this product
The Cough Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil
About this strain
The Cough
The Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid of the renowned Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This cross is named for its thick smoke that expands the lungs and often causes consumers to cough. The flavor and aroma is a mixture of earthy, hash notes and a hint of citrus. The Cough produces a happy mindset and a relaxed body making it a great strain to counter stress.