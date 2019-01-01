The Truth Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g
The Truth Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil
About this strain
The Truth
The Truth by True Canna Genetics is a rare indica-dominant strain that crosses Triangle Kush with a SFV OG and a backcrossed Chemdawg hybrid. Its heavy painkilling properties are accented by an earthy, spicy aroma characteristic of Kush varieties. The Truth is a colorful high-yielding strain that flowers in 63 days indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.