True OG Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

True OG

True OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.