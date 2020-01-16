Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
Unicorn Piss Elite Cartridge 0.5g by Select Oil
on January 16th, 2020
The best strain! Gives me energy without overwhelming me while putting me in an upbeat mood. This may smell bad but it gives you the giggles and just makes you feel great. I am heartbroken that Select is discontinuing Unicorn Piss in Phoenix.