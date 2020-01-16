 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Unicorn Piss Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Unicorn Piss Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Unicorn Piss Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Unicorn Piss Elite Cartridge 0.5g by Select Oil

Btyler1998

The best strain! Gives me energy without overwhelming me while putting me in an upbeat mood. This may smell bad but it gives you the giggles and just makes you feel great. I am heartbroken that Select is discontinuing Unicorn Piss in Phoenix.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.