Valley Girl Elite Cartridge 1g
by Select OilWrite a review
Valley Girl Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
Valley Girl
From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights.