About this product
About this strain
Very Berry Haze
This 100% sativa strain was first created by the breeders at Apothecary Genetics as a combination of the popular sativas Strawberry Cough and Super Silver Haze. They are best grown indoors or in warm climates and plants flour at about 10 weeks. These plants will grow fast and tall and usually produce a large number of flowers. The Very Berry part of the name is apparent in its smell and fruity aftertaste, which lingers on the tongue. It’s a sativa that’s perfect for an active mind and body feeling.
About this brand
Select Oil
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.