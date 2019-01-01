Voodoo Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g
About this product
Voodoo Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil
About this strain
Voodoo
Voodoo, bred from a Thai landrace in 1997, is an uplifting sativa cannabis strain with long-lasting, euphoric effects. A fresh, fruity aroma emanates from the dense, pine-green buds enameled in crystal trichomes, with nutty and spicy flavors to follow. Depression, fatigue, and stress stand no chance against the uplifting, almost energizing, qualities of Voodoo. This strain prospers both indoors and outdoors, and flowers 8 to 9 weeks after its vegetative cycle.